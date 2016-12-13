National highways death traps for public

THE recent traffic accidents along the Hiritano Highway and stories of unfortunate events that preceded the accidents prompt me to express my view.

When on a drive out of the city on the two main highways (Hiritano and Magi) you would realise two similar prerequisites for impending motor vehicle disasters at any time.

Clearly, the overgrowth of vegetation is dangerously encroaching onto the roads.

Whose responsibility is it to keep the road sides clear of over growths?

One cannot blame the government alone for such neglects.

It is everyone’s business to maintain what has already been provided by the national government.

In some places people take ownership of their roads with some responsibility.

That means, people living along the highways should be used to maintain certain sections of the national highways.

This will help to keep the brushes cut to provide adequate visibility for the drivers. It is also the responsibility of the drivers to drive at the speed limit allowed.

Most often it is the carelessness of the drivers that cause serious and fatal accidents like the one that happened recently.

Also, it may be time to increase numbers of traffic police and equip them with speed tracking devices to track down careless drivers.

Another way too is to establish a National Highways Authority that will be responsible for the maintenance of all the national highways.

Set up provincial offices of the authority to employ people to maintain the highways and provincial roads in each province.

Or create a road maintenance section within the Department of Works that can work on drainage and roadside clearance only.

The majority of the workforce can be obtained from the people living alone the highways and provincial roads.

In this way local people can help with the upkeep of roads and at the same time benefit for their time and labour.

Until something is done, our national roads will remain death traps for our people.

SS, Waigani

