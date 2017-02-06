National library, archives to launch strategic plan

By NAOMI WASE

THE 10-year strategic plan (2016-2025) of the National Library and Archives will include regional, provincial, district and school libraries, according to director-general Kakaito Kasi.

The National Library and Archives will launch its strategic plan in three weeks.

“Again, it depends on the Government on how much money they can give us and then from there we can implement our plan and improve facilities,” Kasi said.

“Straight after launching the plan, we will start securing financial support from development partners and from the National Government,” Kasi said.

He said they would start building libraries in the provinces, districts and schools once the plan was launched.

“It will not happen this year but it will take over a 10-year period or maybe a 20-year period to achieve it 100 per cent.”

He said some schools were already building libraries but they needed funding to buy books for those schools.

Like this: Like Loading...