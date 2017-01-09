National library, archives to launch strategic plan

By NAOMI WASE

THE National Library and Archives will be launching its 10-year strategic plan (2016-2025) next month, says director-general Kakaito Kasi.

He told The National that the plan was supposed to have been launched last month but because some requirements had not been met, they did not launch it.

“The plan must go before CACC (Central Agencies Coordinating Committee) and NEC (National Executive Council) for endorsement so when CACC and NEC approves our plan, we will launch our plan.”

He said this was the first time for them to submit a plan to higher authorities for approval before implementing it.

“The reason why we did not move over the years was that we did not have a working document so we did not have a plan.”

Kasi said they would share their plan with other government departments and development partners.

“For instance, provincial and local level governments deal with DDAs (district development authorities) so the DDAs will look at funding 89 district libraries,” Kasi said.

He said, they would also work with the provincial governments on public libraries and archives.

“It is very challenging for the office at this time when the resources are limited but we will do what we can with our partners.”

Kasi said the plan basically focused on providing access to information services, and developing and improving internal human resource capabilities.

He said the plan also focused on developing and implementing key policies and directives for sustainability, fair, equal and quality distribution of these services throughout the country.

“We need to look at which policies are working, which policies we do not have that we need to develop,” Kasi said.

Kasi said the 23-year-old National Library and Archives Act also needed to be reviewed.

