National Repentance Day sign of Christianity, Komal says

The National Repentance Day symbolises Papua New Guinea as a Christian nation, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jeffrey Komal says.

Speaking at a gathering at the Parliament State Function Room last Saturday, Komal said the National Repentance Day would remain as one of the “noble traditions for many generations to come and source of the country’s Christian principles.”

“While we acknowledge the diverse cultures, languages, geography and more so, as doctrinal differences within the Christian churches, we all agree in the fundamentals of Christian faith and this is symbolised by your presence here today,” Komal said.

“Our unity in Christ is our most precious commodity because, there God commands his blessings.

“In Ephesians chapter 4 and verse 32 we read. ‘Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you’.

“The key word is forgiveness. Whenever we happen to offend one another, let us learn to forgive one another as God chose to forgive us.”

