National soccer donates to Special Olympics PNG

PAPUA New Guinea Football Association gifted Special Olympics Papua New Guinea with La Liga balls to promote the sport and its values as a tool for social inclusion.

When handing over the gear, PNGFA general secretary Dimirit Mileng said the association was glad to help support athletes with impaired physical abilities under its social responsibility programme.

“Life is full of fun and excitement regardless of whatever challenges that are faced along the way, as those in sports realise every time.

“However, regardless of their physical limitations, sportsmen and women are given equal opportunities to compete and realise their dreams,” Mileng said.

PNG Sports Foundation Southern region sports development officer, Willie Vaira thanked PNGFA for the gift and said the donation would assist the team’s preparation for the Special Olympics Queensland State Championships in Brisbane, Australia.

He said SOPNG provided sporting opportunities for athletes with impaired physical abilities.

“Being physically and intellectually challenged does not stop these athletes from representing their country on the world stage.

