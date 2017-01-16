National teams start buildup

By HUXLEY LOVAI

AMID the current infighting and disputes surrounding rugby union Papau New Guinea, preparations of the national men’s and women’s 7s teams have proceeded.

With upcoming fixtures on the cards for PNG, both teams have remained focused on their preparations.

World Rugby-recognised PNGRFU interim president Ben Frame said that the current state of affairs had not been ideal for the players and coaching staff. “These actions have affected the preparations of our national teams, who are about to participate in the New Zealand, Australian and Hong Kong legs of the HSBC 7s World Series,” Frame said.

“The current situation has significantly affected funding from both current and potential sponsors, as well as delaying the start of our 7s programme.”

In a further twist, Frame and his executives have been locked out of Rugby Haus at Bava Park with the locks to the premises changed by the group led by Steven Kami.

PNGRFU general manager Frank Genia, who was purportedly suspended by Kami’s group, blamed the current state of affairs on the new group.

“Two weeks before Christmas, all locks were changed by the staff of the National Sports Trust Limited.

“Currently PNGRFU coaches and staff are preparing our national teams outside the office.”

