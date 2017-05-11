National women’s judo coach Avosa passes on

PAPUA New Guinea Judo Federation women’s coach and executive committee member Norma Delai Avosa, pictured, passed away last Thursday in Port Moresby.

Avosa, of Fiji, died from breast cancer. She was aged 57.

PNGJF president John Jambert said Avosa was a prominent figure in the federation and her passing was a loss for the code.

Jambert said Avosa’s legacy would remain with female judo athletes in PNG who she had mentored over the last six years in her time as women’s coach.

“Avosa, who was married to a PNG man, was the Fiji women’s heavyweight judo champion in the 1980s and when she came to PNG, she was committed and vocal on developing women’s judo programmes,” Jambert said.

“She was always passionate about judo and was involved in all activities that PNGJF organised and those coordinated by the PNG Sports Foundation.

The funeral service will take place today at the Sione Kami Memorial Church before the body is taken to Fiji for burial.

