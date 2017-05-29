Nature Park, BSP to mark environment day

PORT Moresby’s Nature Park and Bank South Pacific (BSP) are teaming up to host the World Environment Day event.

With the theme “Connecting people to nature”, the activities will aim to reinforce and promote a greater respect for the environment and the world that we live in.

Park general manager Michelle George said they and BSP have been organising this event for the the past five years.

“The expo is part of on-going activities that educate and promote awareness about PNG’s vast flora and fauna,” he said.

“This year’s event will be on the morning of Saturday (June 3) till late, at the Port Moresby Nature Park.

“Park rangers will take visitors on tours and showcase the many native animals including bird of paradise, tree-kangaroos, wallabies, snakes, crocodiles, hornbills and multiple parrot species. There will also be face painting, colouring in activities, bouncing castles, fun and games.”

BSP brand ambassador and champion swimmer Ryan Pini will be at the event.

The Port Moresby Nature Park is the country’s only combined botanical and zoological park and garden.

“It is dedicated to the promotion of PNG’s flora and fauna.

BSP has continued to partner with the Nature Park for this event because “we hope to inspire positive attitudes, promote changed behaviours and influence our young leaders in the community”, said the bank’s head of marketing and public relations, Gorethy Semi.

