Nature Park celebrates World Turtle Day

IT has been two years since 47 pig-nosed turtle hatchlings made Port Moresby Nature Park their new home under a conservation project to assist in saving the species.

The project is a joint initiative between the University of Canberra, Nature Park, traditional landowners from the Kikori lowlands and sponsor ExxonMobil.

The programme, called a ‘head-start project’, has seen research data collected on pig-noised turtle growth and weight rates to help investigate and develop captive handling and management techniques.

The main goal of the programme is to release the turtles back to the wild for further research by the Piku pig-nosed turtle programme through radio tracking and monitoring to determine if the released turtles, now much bigger than when they were first hatched, have a higher success rate of survival from natural predators.

Monday, May 22, was World Turtle Day and the Nature Park celebrated this by recognising the achievements of its programme and its staff in conducting research into pig-nosed turtles in what is the first programme of its kind to be undertaken in PNG.

Over the last 30 years, researchers have recorded a 57.3 per cent decline in pig-nosed turtle population in the Kikori catchment area due to the increased harvesting pressures by locals as they collect the eggs and adults for eating.

The pig-nosed turtles are currently being maintained off public display at the Nature Park.

