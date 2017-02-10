Nature Park farewells staff

PORT Moresby Nature Park has recently farewelled Australian volunteer Shelomi Doyle after she successfully completed 12-month stint as a horticultural adviser under the Australian Volunteers for International Development Programme.

Port Moresby Nature Park general manager Michelle McGeorge said that volunteers in this programme had continuously played a vital role in park building.

Doyle, during her service at the park, had provided internship programmes to over 20 university graduates.

These graduates were successful and were employed as women horticulturalists into the park which was previously a male-dominated department.

Mc George said that the staff members of the park were inspired by the passion, dedication, sheer love of plants and the skills and training Doyle had shared.

Doyle thanked the staff members of the park for the opportunity to be part of building the park and for making her time in PNG so special.

Volunteers through Australian Volunteers International have participated in projects at the Nature Park since 2015.

They have provided training and support in many roles including marketing, wildlife, horticulture, commercial development and information technology.

In 2015, Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop visited the Nature Park to see the positive impacts that the volunteer programme has had.

The park is currently finalising a number of new plant ID signs that will highlight a number of native PNG plants inside the park.

Like this: Like Loading...