Nature Park gets support

By Jessica Koae

Digicel is continuing its Gold Support sponsorship of Port Moresby Nature Park by providing in-kind services worth more than K70,000 to help the park boost its communications services with its clients.

The services will include Closed User group (CUG), internet data and retail flex, said Digicel’s director government relations Gary Seddon. This is Digicel’s fifth year of sponsorship.

“Digicel was happy to support Nature Park as it was an important community facility providing recreational opportunities for families and also educational opportunities for school students each year,” he said.

Nature Park general manager Michelle McGeorge said Digicel was one of the original sponsors who had supported the growth and development of the park.

“When the sponsorship had first commenced, the park had no internet or telecommunications services and so we had to seek assistance from Digicel to fund the areas that needed upgrade as well as fund other projects we aimed to achieve,” McGeorge said.

“Over the years, the park grew and communication with our clients became effective because Digicel through its support had proven its high, consistent and reliable services.”

McGeorge said the support had enabled the park to make savings that were able to be re-directed to other projects such as pathways and animal exhibitions.

“This year’s funds savings were being directed into a new bird of paradise precinct which we were aiming to start in the coming months,” she added.

She said to continue the relationship, the park had been donating books to Digicel foundation teams that had gone out to schools throughout the country.

McGeorge has thanked Digicel for providing networking and also the volunteers who have helped during public day events.

Like this: Like Loading...