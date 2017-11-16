Nature Park opens new picnic hut

The Port Moresby Nature Park team yesterday celebrated the opening of the park’s third picnic aviary long hut.

The new hut is the largest in the aviary garden which can cater up to 100 people per event, with two mini huts included which can hold up to 20 people each.

The new traditional house is part of an overall park development project that was successfully completed just in time for the festive season.

The park now has three garden venues with 15 huts and a wedding chapel for hire for a variety of events.

General manager Michelle McGeorge expressed her gratitude saying, “I am excited about the new feature and proud that the Nature Park’s own maintenance team built this hut.”

Port Moresby Nature Park is a leading attraction in Papua New Guinea and includes a significant souvenir gift shop, which is busy this time of year with Christmas just around the corner.

