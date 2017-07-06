Nature Park receives excellence award for third time

Port Moresby Nature Park has been awarded the 2017 Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence, making it the only world-class tourism attraction in the country to have won the award three times, says park manager Michelle McGeorge says.

McGeorge told The National that the award was to acknowledge the park for providing excellent tourism and hospitality services over the last 12 months, as well as for its high professionalism and consistency in achieving great reviews.

“The certificate of excellence recipients include accommodations, restaurants and recreational attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered quality customer experiences,” she said.

“We are exceptionally proud to receive our third award from TripAdvisor in recognition of the hard work of our team who continue to put in to transform the park into a world-class attraction.

“There is no greater tick of approval than being recognised by your customers for providing a fantastic visitor experience.”

McGeorge explained that the certificate of excellence accounted for the quality, quantity and decency of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

McGeorge further added that the park was not only a key community attraction and educational facility for school children but was preserving a professional and safe environment for tourism in Port Moresby.

