Nauga: No reports from NHC

THE National Housing Corporation and its subsidiary company National Housing Estate Ltd have not provided financial statements to the Auditor-General for several years despite numerous reminders.

Auditor-General Philip Nauga said in his 2015 report that NHC had not submitted 2013-2015 financial statement and NHEL had not done so from 2010-2015.

“The National Housing Corporation has a subsidiary company, National Housing Estate Ltd,” Nauga said.

“The company was incorporated under the Companies Act on September 28, 2007. The principal purpose of the company is to provide real estate services.

“From information available, the company commenced its normal operations as of Jan 1, 2010.

“However, the company had not submitted its financial statements for the years – ending December 31, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 for my inspection and audit despite numerous reminders from my office.”

Nauga said at the time of preparing the report, the NHC’s financial statements for 2011 were being evaluated while those for 2012 were being examined.

“The corporation had not submitted its financial statements for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015 for my inspection and audit despite numerous reminders from my office.”

