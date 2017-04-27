Nautilus initiates health patrol programme

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

NAUTILUS Minerals has initiated a health patrol programme to provide basic health services to people along the West Coast of Namatanai in New Ireland.

The company has partnered with the provincial health authority and Abt Associates PNG.

Nautilus Minerals PNG community social responsibility and security manager Stanley Komunt visited the health patrol team at Ward Two on Tuesday and said the company had an agreement with the provincial government to carry out the programme.

“We have an agreement with the province that we will work with the province,” he said. “I thank our provincial government for supporting this programme so that our people at West Coast, within the benefit area of Nautilus will work with, will access this basic health benefit.

“I would also like to thank the churches, who have been partnering the provincial government.

“Our friends from the United Church and Catholic and the provincial health authority, Kavieng Hospital, Namatanai Hospital, for assisting with their staff to be part of the team.”

Usurup, who is with Abt associate, is coordinating the programme.

“This is a programme with a difference. We don’t come to the health facility, we are actually targeting the doorstep of the communities,” he said.

“It’s a village by village approach. Nautilus owns the project.

“It is their initiative that they want the health programme.”

He said the programme would help improve the health service delivery in the province.

