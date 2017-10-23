Nautilus Minerals farewells Horn, appoints new board member

NAUTILUS Minerals has appointed John McCoach to its board of directors following the resignation of Mark Horn.

Nautilus Minerals’ chairman Russell Debney, pictured, thanked Horn for his valuable contribution to the company over the past four years.

“We look forward to our continued working relationship with Mark as leader of Deep Sea Mining Finance Ltd,” he said.

He welcomed McCoach to the board and looked forward to his input in helping the company achieve its objective of developing the world’s first commercial seafloor copper-gold project in Papua New Guinea.

“John’s strong background in the capital markets and in the area of regulatory compliance will help ensure continued strong governance as well as improved board independence, especially as we seek to implement the ongoing funding and development initiatives,” he said.

The members of the board are: Debney (chairman and non-executive director), Dr Mohamed Al Barwani (non-executive director), Tariq Al Barwani (non-executive director), McCoach (non-executive director).

McCoach will also chair the company’s audit committee with Debney and Tariq Al Barwani as members.

