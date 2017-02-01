Naval base relocation among new plans for Defence

DEFENCE Minister Dr Fabian Pok said the plan to relocate the naval base outside the central business district was among number of Government decisions made for the army.

Pok told Parliament yesterday that the Government also decided to relocate the Taurama Barracks so that it could have a shooting range and training areas for military personnel.

In the 2014 budget, the Government allocated K30 million to the PNG Defence Force to look for land for the relocation, he said.

“When I became the Defence Minister, the Government made some decisions,” Pok said.

“One was to relocate naval base from downtown and the land reverted to IPBC (now Kumul Consolidated Holdings). Another was to relocate Taurama Barracks.

“The third decision is for a joint services college, they asked us to move the engineering battalion out.

“And fourth was the decision to increase the force to 5000 in 2017 and by 2030 we have to reach 10,000.

“The commander decided for land at ATS (Air Transport Squadron) for joint services force and another at Manumanu (Central) 300ha, because he wanted to move Taurama out. “There are two portions of land at Manumanu, one is into the sea, which is 800ha and second 800 is what we are talking about.

“PNG Defence Force and Kumul Consolidated Holdings, after seeing this land, went into a joint agreement to move the wharf (naval base).

“Money KCH will buy land with will come through PNGDF and half the money will come through Defence for feasibility studies.”

