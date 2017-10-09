Nawaeb coffee shows potential: Bung

NEKNASI Coffee Growers Cooperative Society (NCGCS) in Nawaeb, Morobe, is capable of producing quantity and quality coffee to meet world standards after it sent two shipments of coffee beans to Melbourne recently, society chairman Moung Bung says.

People from wards 10, 12 and 14 in Wain Erap LLG last week celebrated the dedication of Neknasi Export licence 1 and break-up of the two shipments made after the export licence was given to them.

The first shipment was made in October last year after NCGCS was awarded export licence and the second shipment was made in April this year.

NCGCS has over the last five years achieved reserve export licence 1, processing permit licence, import and export licence and fair trade licence and other licences supporting their businesses.

Their coffee production was certified in 2011 and in 2013 NCGCS got its export licence in Goroka, leading to their first two shipments of coffee beans to Melbourne.

“Morobe is now on the world map after we proved to the world market that we have the capacity and capability to produce quality and quantity that meet world standards.”

