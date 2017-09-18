Nawaeb lacks infrastructure development, says official

NAWAEB district in Morobe has not gained much in terms of basic services and infrastructural development, district development authority chief executive David Ketenga says.

“We will not pretend and say that we do not have any problems and let go of the chances to tell our leaders in the district,” Ketenga said.

“The district faces setbacks in terms of rundown building infrastructure in the district administration, bad road conditions, communication and we are left out on business opportunities.”

The district has more than 20 primary schools and currently only Nawae High School is operating and cannot cater for all students. Ketenga said the incomplete construction of Boana Technical Secondary School was something that the new administration must look at.

For the roads connecting the Boana station to Lae, Ketenga said there were two alternative links to work on.

“These roads are the lifeline for the people in the district and the Government must help rural people who find it hard to market their coffee or garden produce,” Ketenga said.

He said there was no power in the district administration at Boana because the generator set has been out of service for a while.

