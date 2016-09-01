Nawaeb MP launches K38,000 footbridge

By PISAI GUMAR

A 50-metre footbridge over the headwaters of Erap in Nawaeb, Morobe, is seen by locals as the “first ray of light” in their ward.

With an estimated population of 1500 people, villagers in the ward one area of Wain-Erap LLG, comprising of Kokosan, Gom, Tagup and Damet villages, struggled for years to cross the fast-flowing river with bags of coffee, garden produce and even the sick.

The K38,000 footbridge was funded by the Morobe government.

It took three weeks to complete and was launched by Nawaeb MP Gisuwat Siniwin on Monday.

Former councillor Dope Temamo said the river posed a great threat to people who attempted to cross it to Rabisap Primary School and the aid post located at Lovai two.

Because of the danger, the primary school built six dormitories to keep students from crossing the river to and from school daily.

“Roads and bridges are vital to ensure people access outside markets and business opportunities,” Temamo said.

“However, after years of isolation, this foot bridge is the first ever light shining into the wilderness of Wain-Erap ward one area.

“We are still hoping that the time will come when a road will relieve us from shouldering coffee and kavivi bags like donkeys to catch PMVs at Rabisap.”

Siniwin assured the communities that footbridges at Kokosan and Tagup would also be built.

