Nawaeb needs better roads to increase revenue, local leader says

NABAK local level government in Nawaeb district, Morobe, can increase district revenues if its road network is upgraded, the local level government president says.

Jayford Mavo, who was recently sworn in as a member of the district development authority, urged Nawae MP Kennedy Wenge to work with the local level government presidents for effective service delivery.

“We produce tonnes of coffee beans and other garden produce but the problem is our roads and bridges are to market these items are not in good condition,” he said.

Mavo said his LLG has a population of over 18,000 people in 14 wards and over the last five years there has not been any effective service delivery to them.

He pointed out that public servants in the district have a “cash for service” mentality which was an obstacle for service delivery in the district.

