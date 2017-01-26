Nawaeb needs Government assistance: Siniwin

NAWAEB MP Gisuwat Siniwin has made an urgent appeal for Government assistance to his disaster-affected district.

He told Parliament yesterday that there was a major landslip in the rugged Saruwaged Range in his district earlier this month and affected a primary school and four villages.

Siniwin asked Deputy Prime Minister and Inter-Government Relations Minister Sir Leo Dion for assistance.

“It was a massive landslide which had affected the school, four villages and the surrounding community,” he said.

“Is it possible for the Government and for your department to assist because the Government steps in and helps other provinces at times of disaster.

What about the Nawaeb people?

“The villagers worked hard to carry up materials to build classrooms for the school.

“We only opened up the newest classroom on December 14, named as Peter O’Neill Building, which has now been covered by the landslide.”

Siniwin said there was also another landslide along the Erap Road which caused havoc for his people.

Sir Leo said the Government had not forgotten about the Nawaeb people, but added that the onus was on provincial disaster officers to attend immediately to such disasters.

“Natural disasters are something that we cannot stop,” he said.

“I will go back to my department and find out what actually happened as I have not yet received a report.

“The national Government has made some funding available for this year, and as soon as I receive a report of this disaster, we will consider providing assistance through the National Disaster Committee.”

Sir Leo said it was also a prerequisite that provincial disaster committees were provided with a certain amount of money each year to cater for such emergencies.

He said funding was also available through district and provincial funds provided by the Government.

