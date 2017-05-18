Nawaeb to play Bulolo in NPL Northern Conference

THE Northern Conference of National Premier League this weekend will see Nawaeb playing Bulolo and Morobe United taking on Lahi United in Lae.

Over in Madang, competition leaders, Markham FC will face the might of Laiwaden FC.

Morobe started off well in the competition but were unsuccessful in their last two games.

The side lost to Nawaeb 1-0 the weekend before and last week were thrashed by Markham FC 3-1.

Former international and coach Daino Dynamite Sami said the two losses his side suffered were not very good.

Sami has been working hard this week to iron out errors that cost his side the last two games.

He said there were opportunities to score but they were not converted to goals.

The former Papua New Guinea representative told The National that Morobe United was prepared to face Lahi United this weekend.

Meanwhile, Markham with three wins and one loss so far, is determined to continue its winning streak against Laiwaden under coach Bob Morris.

Markham coach Hans German Gewebing told The National Laiwaden has the experience of National Soccer League coach Morris but his young team would be out to test the Madang side’s grit.

Gewebing said they had been working on fixing loopholes of their defensive play and concentrate on ironing attacking in the front line to finish off with goals.

Gewebing acknowledged Federation Football Papua New Guinea’s president John Kapi Natto for creating the NPL.

He said the National Premier League has allowed rural players to experience semi-profession football. “NPL has opened a whole new avenue for rural talents to advance in the football arena”.

