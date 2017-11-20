Nayabbanung files case against Kaupa

Suspended acting National Housing Corporation managing director Ditha Nayabbanung has taken legal action against Housing Minister John Kaupa and acting NHC managing-director Kenneth Cooke for preventing him from entering his office.

Nayabbanung also filed cases against Public Service Minister Elias Kapavore and Personnel Management Secretary John Kali for not adhering to the National Court’s directive to allow him to resume duty.

They will appear before the National Court on Dec 4 to explain why they and their agents prevented Nayabbanung from entering his office in Port Moresby.

Kaupa suspended Nayabbanung on Oct 16 and appointed Cooke as the acting managing-director.

Nayabbanung applied to the court for interim restraining orders against Kaupa and Cooke on his suspension.

The court gave directives on Oct 26 for Nayabbanung to resume duty and return to the same court on Nov 4 to review his suspension.

“In fact I don’t have a suspension letter. My suspension was announced in the media.”

“When turning up for work I was prevented from entering the office and was told by the defendants’ agents that I have been suspended”.

Kaupa told media earlier that Nayabbanung has been suspended pending an investigation into the controversial Durand Farm housing project.

