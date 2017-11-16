Nazarene Church to host regional crusade

THE Nazarene Church of PNG will be hosting its regional youth crusade in Lae, Morobe, next month, says national youth president Jack Leo.

He told The National that more than 3000 youths from Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands and PNG would gather at the University of Technology from Dec 11 to 14 for the 10th Melanesian Nazarene youth congress and crusade.

“This is a bi-annual regional event that is held for youths mostly for the church of the Nazarene in Papua New Guinea and the neighbouring member countries in the Pacific.

He said their main focus was to contribute in the development of the country by building young people through Christian ethics so that they could contribute to the country’s development politically, socially and spiritually.

“We believe that this event will heal, motivate and inspire our young people, both spiritually and physically.

“This event creates an avenue for youths to speak and address issues faced today as they also meet and connect with their counterparts from other provinces and countries and influence more youths for Christ.

“We see that most of the time the church is not playing a major role in the development of the country.

“So the main focus is to at least equip young people with spiritual support so that they can live productive lives in the future,” Leo added.

“Overall we know that the youths will be impacted and transformed moving them to lead effectively in their communities and countries.

“We sent an open invitation to youths from other churches in Lae to participate in this conference.”

