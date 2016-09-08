Nazarene church prepares to host women’s convention

By ZACHERY PER

THE Chimbu-Eastern Highlands district of the Nazarene Church based in Goroka is preparing to host the national women’s convention at the end of the month.

Chairman of the organising committee Pastor Peter Kakao and Reverend Nelson Kambiye said the convention would bring together Nazarene women from September 25 to 30.

Kokao said church members were raising funds to support the conference that would be held at the Kamaliki Technical School a few miles outside Goroka town.

They are expecting more than 6000 women to attend.

Kokao said Eastern Highlands Governor Julie Soso would open the convention at the National Park opposite the Goroka main market.

Some of the health issues affecting women such as cervical cancer and sexually-transmitted diseases would be discussed at the convention.

“The women will also draw up resolutions on some of these main issues before returning to their provinces to implement what they have discussed during the convention and the recommendations,” Kokao said.

“The theme of the convention is: Be holy because I am holy (1 Peter 1: 16).”

Kambiye said participants are to pay a fee of K50.

Related