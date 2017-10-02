Nazarene hospital loses faithful staff

THE Church of the Nazarene General Hospital at Kudjip in Jiwaka has lost one of its faithful members.

Sr Regina Kintak, wife of Kudjip Nazarene College of Nursing principal Wallace White Kintak, died on Sept 23 at Port Moresby General Hospital after a short illness.

She was the deputy-director of nursing of Kudjip Nazarene General Hospital, and is survived by her husband and seven children.

Sr Regina worked and lived all her life at Kudjip.

Her funeral service was held last Wednesday at the hospital attended by church members and leaders, students, hospital staff, family members from

Southern Highlands and people of Jiwaka.

Hospital administrator Dr Scott Dooley said Sr Regina and her husband were a couple who served God, hospital and college with faithfulness.

“They showed Jesus’ love to everyone they knew,” he said.

“Late Regina was committed to her work and her family.

“She raised a beautiful, disciplined and God-fearing family with her husband.

“We will miss her but she went ahead of us to a beautiful place that Jesus had prepared for her.”

