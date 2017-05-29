NCC helping to sell arts and crafts

THE National Cultural Commission is selling historical art and craft used by indigenous Papua New Guineans in the past.

“The gift shop of the National Cultural Commission is also one of the places the handcrafts, arts and cultural elements are brought in and kept,” a NNC statement said.

It said arts, crafts and cultural items of Papua New Guineans were diverse and had many stories and histories.

They include cane-baskets, bilum, dance and spirit masks, carvings, penis gauge, bows and arrows, model canoes, wooden bowls and paintings sold at very low prices. The prices range is from K20 to K300 depending on the status of the cultural items.

International and local tourists visiting the shop had bought many of the items.

Like this: Like Loading...