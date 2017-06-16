NCD has 265,000 registered voters: EC
By MALU NALU
THE National Capital District has about 265,000 registered voters across its three districts for the general election, according to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.
Moresby North-East has 105,000 voters, Moresby North-West 90,000 and Moresby South 70,000.
“There will be approximately 370 polling booths operating in approximately 170 polling places throughout NCD,” Gamato said yesterday.
“Approximately 105 multiple-booth polling places will be in operation during polling: 15 with four to seven polling booths and 90 with two or three polling booths.”
Key multiple-booth polling places within the three NCD: Moresby North-East:
- Boroko: Apex Park (4 booths) and Lahara Park (2 booths)
- East Boroko: Coronation Primary School (5 booths)
- 5-Mile Settlement and NBC: Jack Pidik Park (4 booths)
- Saraga Settlement: Saraga Field (6 booths)
- Gordon: Unagi Oval (4 booths)
- Erima Settlement: Erima Court House (7 booths)
- 8-Mile Settlement: Moitaka Primary School (6 booths)
- Morobe Block: PNG Power Pole, Last Block (5 booths)
Moresby North-West:
- Hohola Burns Peak: Hohola Police Station (4 booths)
- Tokarara: Tokarara Secondary School (6 booths)
- June Valley: Ororo Primary School (3 booths)
- North Waigani: Boreboa Primary School (3 booths)
- Morata 2: Pastor Charles Lapa’s Residence (4 booths)
Moresby South:
- Newtown : Kabua Crescent Roundabout (3 booths)
- Wanigela Village: Wanigela Community Hall (5 booths)
- Gorobe Settlement: Gorobe Mini-Market (3 booths)
- Sabama Suburb and Settlement: Sabama Field (5 booths)
Voters can check for their names on the Electoral Commission Electoral Roll Lookup website: http://www.pngec.gov.pg/irc/roll-lookup/RollLookUp .
For electoral roll confirmation and information about where to vote, contact the NCD Election Information Hotline Centers by phone or email:
- Moresby North-East: Phone: 7936-4938 or 7553-4721; Email: ncdelectioninfor.mne@gmail.com
- Moresby North-West: Phone: 7936-4947 or 7536-5507;Email:ncdelectioninfor.mnw@gmail.com
- Moresby South: Phone: 7936-5000 or 7553-4763; Email: ncdelectioninfor.ms@gmail.com The polling schedule for NCD can be viewed on the PNGEC website: http://www.pngec.gov.pg/ .
For additional information about the PNGEC and 2017 National Election, visit the PNGEC on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pngecinfo2017/