NCD has 265,000 registered voters: EC

By MALU NALU

THE National Capital District has about 265,000 registered voters across its three districts for the general election, according to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

Moresby North-East has 105,000 voters, Moresby North-West 90,000 and Moresby South 70,000.

“There will be approximately 370 polling booths operating in approximately 170 polling places throughout NCD,” Gamato said yesterday.

“Approximately 105 multiple-booth polling places will be in operation during polling: 15 with four to seven polling booths and 90 with two or three polling booths.”

Key multiple-booth polling places within the three NCD: Moresby North-East:

Boroko: Apex Park (4 booths) and Lahara Park (2 booths)

East Boroko: Coronation Primary School (5 booths)

5-Mile Settlement and NBC: Jack Pidik Park (4 booths)

Saraga Settlement: Saraga Field (6 booths)

Gordon: Unagi Oval (4 booths)

Erima Settlement: Erima Court House (7 booths)

8-Mile Settlement: Moitaka Primary School (6 booths)

Morobe Block: PNG Power Pole, Last Block (5 booths)

Moresby North-West:

Hohola Burns Peak: Hohola Police Station (4 booths)

Tokarara: Tokarara Secondary School (6 booths)

June Valley: Ororo Primary School (3 booths)

North Waigani: Boreboa Primary School (3 booths)

Morata 2: Pastor Charles Lapa’s Residence (4 booths)

Moresby South:

Newtown : Kabua Crescent Roundabout (3 booths)

Wanigela Village: Wanigela Community Hall (5 booths)

Gorobe Settlement: Gorobe Mini-Market (3 booths)

Sabama Suburb and Settlement: Sabama Field (5 booths)

Voters can check for their names on the Electoral Commission Electoral Roll Lookup website: http://www.pngec.gov.pg/irc/roll-lookup/RollLookUp .

For electoral roll confirmation and information about where to vote, contact the NCD Election Information Hotline Centers by phone or email:

Moresby North-East: Phone: 7936-4938 or 7553-4721; Email: ncdelectioninfor.mne@gmail.com

Moresby North-West: Phone: 7936-4947 or 7536-5507;Email:ncdelectioninfor.mnw@gmail.com

Moresby South: Phone: 7936-5000 or 7553-4763; Email: ncdelectioninfor.ms@gmail.com The polling schedule for NCD can be viewed on the PNGEC website: http://www.pngec.gov.pg/ .

For additional information about the PNGEC and 2017 National Election, visit the PNGEC on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pngecinfo2017/

