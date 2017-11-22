NCD beat hosts WNB 41-30 in b’ball opener

THE National Capital District yesterday beat West New Britain 41-30 in the opening basketball game of the PNG Games in Kimbe.

Twelve provinces are in the basketball draw, however yesterday’s matches saw five provinces — Morobe, Madang, Milne Bay, ENB and WNB — participating in the women’s games.

In the men’s competition NCD, Morobe, Central, ENB, Milne Bay and WNB showed up for their games.

Team NCD with Michael Henry, Tom Mare, Emmanuel Parapa and James Karulaka using their height advantage, were held to 9-9 in the first quarter by the host province.

In the second quarter, the city men added 12 more points to increase their tally to 21 with WNB trailing on 17.

Helped along by vocal local supporters, the home team applied defensive pressure, scoring eight points in the third quarter to trail NCD 25-34.

However NCD, piled on seven more points in the last quarter to win.

In the last match, defending champions Morobe in the women’s pool were too strong for Milne Bay, winning 39-4.

In the other women’s matches ENB beat Milne Bay 21-20 while WNB beat Madang 28-22.

In the men’s matches Morobe beat Milne Bay 36-29 and Central beat ENB 49-31.

