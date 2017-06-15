NCD bodybuilders form association, register with IPA

BODYBUILDING being an individual sport left each athlete operating on their own all the while trying to seek sponsorship for its operations.

This challenging situation existed up until the Pacific Games in 2015, when PNG Olympic Committee made a resolution that all sporting bodies must register with the Investment Promotion Authority (IPA) and Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) for compliance purposes.

As a result the sport’s athletes in NCD formed an association known as the NCD Body Building Association Inc which was registered with IPA in June last year.

NCDBBA is affiliated to the PNG Body Building Federation and is the biggest association in the country.

In previous years, bodybuilders in NCD did not take part in competitions in PNG and overseas because they lacked proper management and sponsors.

NCDBBA is the first association in the sport to register, meeting all requirements.

It reports to the PNG Body Building Federation as per the sporting structure, who in turn reports to the PNGOC.

The executives and members of NCDBBA acknowledged their sponsors – Goodman Fielder International, the Murray Barracks Gym, the National Gaming and Control Board – as well as their families and friends for their support.

Like this: Like Loading...