NCD to count at 3 venues

By HELEN TARAWA

COUNTING of votes in Port Moresby will be held at three venues – Sir John Guise Stadium, Rita Flynn stadium and the Kila Kila Secondary School today.

Election manager Alwyn Jimmy said presiding officers and their assistants would be in charge of the counting process.

He said the responsibility of arranging the counting process was left entirely in their hands. “I am in charge of the operations. I don’t deal with these issues. There are officers appointed to take care of these,” he said.

Meanwhile some election officials are still waiting to be paid their allowances.

They gathered outside the Rita Flynn Stadium on Tuesday to raise their concern.

They had been earlier told that the payments would be made directly into their bank accounts. But they checked and nothing had been paid in.

Election manager Alwyn Jimmy said allowance payments for polling officials were the responsibility of presiding officers and the electoral commission. All official were expected to submit their bank account numbers to the presiding officers when they filled in their forms. He said some who did not have bank accounts had to use other people’s accounts.

“This is just beyond our control. We cannot pay cash.”

