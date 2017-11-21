NCD debutant weightlifters travel to WNB with high hopes

TEAM NCD weightlifters who left for Kimbe yesterday will be out to do well at the 7th PNG Games with a crop of debutants.

Coach Albert Morea and team manager Ronnie Ebore said the squad consisted of 13 determined young lifters from Hanuabada.

Morea said the team comprised eight males and five women who were determined and excited to do well.

“We don’t promise anything but to give our best shot to come home with medals,” Morea said.

“We have some medal prospects but we can’t say anything until we come out with the results.

“There were several selected to train for the Pacific Games like Bernadette Igo and Rarua Mavara. This is a good exposure for them and also Gabriel Lovai who took part in the previous PNG Games.

