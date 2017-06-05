NCD employment project to continue, expand to other cities: Officer

THE Urban Youth Employment Project in the National Capital District will continue after the general elections, project manager Tom Alley Gilis says.

“The project will continue after the election given that the project continues to produce promising progress towards meeting its development objectives and is well-placed to meet targets specified for the additional financing period and preparation of the second phase.”

Gilis said the project was a partnership between the Government and the World Bank and has a duration of five years but implementation was delayed until mid-June, 2012 with the closing date in April, 2016.

He said because of promising results, the National Capital District Commission and World Bank managed to secure grant funding from the Australian government to extend the project for a further 18 months.

“The project duration is for five years with project effectiveness approval granted by the World Bank in Nov 2011.

“But due to delays, the actual implementation did not commence until mid-June 2012 with the project closing date in April 2016.”

Gilis also said that the new closing date of the UYEP was Oct 2018 with the possibility of the project expanding to other cities in the country.

“The new revised project closing date is Oct 2018 with the possibility of Phase 2 of the project expanding to one or two more cities.”

