NCD Gold bag U21 titles

By JACK AMI

IT was an all-National Capital District affair as NCD Gold edged NCD Blue 3-1 in their PNG Volleyball National Championships Under-21 men’s final at the Taurama Indoor and Aquatic Centre yesterday.

NCD Gold won three sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-14) to two.

The two NCD teams qualified for the final after beating Vabukori and Fairfax to secure spots in the decider.

Defending champions VAVA were knocked out 2-1 in the semifinal by NCD Blue, and NCD Gold were stretched to the limit by Hula before winning their matches by the same score.

Gold, with Lexy Raepa, Junior Kila Paina, Junior Edward Oa, Geno Josiah, Junior Edward Aisi and Morea Lahui, had the perfect start over their city colleagues in Greg Gia, Eric Wari, John Nambate, Vani Kopi, William Geita and Geita Geita.

While the competition was intense at times between the city sides, there was also an element of fun as both sides realised the title would stay in Port Moresby, whatever the outcome. National Capital District Volleyball Association president Edward Aisi summed it up by saying both sides did their association proud in the final and there were no losers.

The women’s U21 final was between NCD and Hula, which the former won.

In the U21 women’s semifinal, NCD beat Fairfax and Hula sailed over VAVA 2-1 apiece.

The open women’s pool matches started yesterday with the men’s to serve in today. NCD men’s and women’s are expected to challenge for the title in their divisions but will have to contend with VAVA, Fairfax, Butibam and Huon Gulf teams with plenty to play for.

Men’s champions VAVA start their defence of the title they won last year — which was their 10th on the trot — today and are perenial favourites for the top honours.

The finals are on Sunday.

Related