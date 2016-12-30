NCD Governor’s Cup into second day of playoffs

THE National Capital District Governor’s Christmas Cup rugby league tournament heads into the second day of playoffs with teams playing off for the cup, plate and bowl titles.

Matches will be played at the Kone Tigers Oval in Waigani and Ipi Park in Hohola.

Tournament coordinator Yanga Harupa said today would see the knockout fixtures for the cup and plate divisions.

He said all the bowl playoff games were hosted at Ipi Park yesterday and would matches for the bowl division would continue at that venue.

“If we still have time available after the all the knockouts today, we will run the semifinal games today to give more time for teams to prepare for the final tomorrow,” Harupa said.

“The finals of bowl, plate and cup divisions would be hosted at Kone Tigers Oval tomorrow.

Harupa said that he was expecting to have NCD Governor Powes Parkop attend the finals. “Hopefully our governor will be able to come and se the cup final and award the cup to the champions.”

The tournament has been regular end of year competition sponsored by the office of the governor since the early 2000s.

The teams in the final cup playoffs are Erima Wanderers, Urban Vikings, Ex-Rocks, City Redbacks, Mountain Bulls and Mountain Bulldogs.

Teams in the plate playoffs are Megusa Brothers, Southern Stars, 2-Mile United, Nene Lodge Dust Turf, M3 Bulldogs and Tropic 54 Bears.

Like this: Like Loading...