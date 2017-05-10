NCD police assigns officers

NATIONAL Capital District police have started assigning officers to the 335 polling stations in the city, says Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi.

Turi said the officers comprised CID officers, dog unit officers, Bomana College officers, mobile units, water police and reservists.

“We will be supporting Central province during the election period and will send 50 officers to provide support and security,” Turi said.

“Water police have also been engaged to provide security service for coastal areas in the nation’s capital district and Central province.”

Turi said water police would be patrolling the coastal areas and escort ballot boxes during the polling period.

“For NCD, there’s only one island, Fisherman Island, so one unit from water police will provide security for that area.”

He said police units had been assigned to each suburb in the city.

“Police will be patrolling the suburbs to ensure there are no fights or arguments between candidates and between supporters of candidates.

“All eight police station commanders will work with me to ensure the election is conducted safely and trouble free.”

