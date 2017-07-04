NCD police to remove camps around counting sites

POLICE will remove anyone camping around the counting venues because it is part of their security operation order, National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi says.

He was responding to a petition submitted to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato by candidates led by regional seat rivals Jamie Maxtone-Graham and Andy Bawa.

It followed incidents at the Rita Flynn Stadium allegedly involving police over the weekend.

Gamato told the candidates that he would address their grievances today.

Maxtone-Graham said Turi and his officers had taken control of the counting centre.

Bawa said all the candidates had separate confrontations with the police on Sunday.

He said scrutineers must be at the counting venues.

Turi told The National last night that his officers were acting on the police operation order that there should no camping around the counting venues.

The metropolitan superintendent said the ballot boxes were locked away so there was no way police could tamper with them.

