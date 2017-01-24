NCD poultry farmers call for proper market

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

A GROUP of poultry farmers in Port Moresby are calling on authorities to provide a proper place where they can sell chicken.

Spokeswoman Jerothy Sapu, 38, from Ialibu in Southern Highlands, told The National yesterday that they were selling their chicken along the Gordon market fence in the National Capital District.

“No one gave us the permission to do our selling out here but we had to take the risk,” she said.

“We need money to sustain our families including basic needs and school fees for our children.”

They were selling chicken for K30 each.

“We make more than K3000 to K4000 a year from the sale of chicken,” Sapu said.

On a daily basis, one can make up to K900 depending on the demand.

“Some days we make nothing at all as there may be many of us at just one time,” Sapu said.

She said they used to sell inside the Gordon market by paying K5 but were removed for some reason.

“We have registered our poultry farming business with IPA and currently all of us selling here are members of the National Capital District Poultry Farmers Association Inc,” she said.

