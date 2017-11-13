NCD prepare for 19 codes

TEAM National Capital District will take part in 19 sports during the 7th PNG in Kimbe from Nov 18 to Dec 2.

Team chef de mission Numa Alu said they would take part in 19 of the 23 sports on offer.

Alu said four codes — AFL, rugby sevens, softball and soccer were cut because they had not met the levy requirements.

He said NCD would send a total of 341 athletes and officials.

Alu acknowledged NCD Governor Powes Parkop, who is also the patron of Team NCD, for his support. He also thanked the NCD’s open MPs for their support.

He said Team NCD expected to do well at the games with a top three finish the minimum goal.

“We’re quietly confident we’ll do well but we’re not making any predictions about where we’ll finish,” Alu said.

Alu said the first group of athletes and officials would travel on Thursday.

