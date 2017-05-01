NCD to have public holiday for workers to vote, official says

THERE will be a public holiday declared in Port Moresby on June 27 to allow city residents, especially workers, to vote, an official says.

National Capital District (NCD) election manager Terence Hetinu, pictured, said the holiday should allow as many people as possible to vote.

“The candidates are happy with that and think that is the way forward for the election in the country, especially Port Moresby,” he said.

“In the past, a lot of working-class people in Government departments and the private sector were not allowed to exercise their democratic right to vote.

“As a result, the number of people voting has always been small.

“We believe that most of the people who do not vote come from the working-class.

“This time around, we’ve decided that we should have a public holiday for NCD.

“Other centres may follow suit.”

Meanwhile, NCD Governor Powes Parkop is being challenged by 36 candidates in the general election – an increase by nine from the 27 in 2012.

The group of candidates include three women.

In 2012, five women were among those who challenged him.

Among those challenging him are businessman Michael Kandiu who was runner-up in 2012, lawyer Paul Paraka, former Anglimp-South Wahgi MP Jamie Maxtone-Graham and former NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Andy Bawa.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi drew the box numbers on Friday.

Hetinu said everything was progressing well.

“The metropolitan superintendent laid down the election rules and how they will be enforced,” he said.

“Candidates were happy with the encouragement Turi gave them regarding campaigning within the law and not disrupting services to the city or causing disturbances.”

