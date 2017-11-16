NCD ready for battle

TEAM NCD are ready to do battle in Kimbe, West New Britain, as the 7th PNG Games gets closer to its official kick-off.

Having participated in the games since its inception in 2004, Team NCD have always been a bench mark team which rival provinces would love to beat, says chief of delegation Numa Alu.

Team NCD topped the Games in 2009, 2012 and were runner-up to Morobe in 2014, the difference being in swimming where the capital team did not have a swimming team.

At the team’s bonding and farewell last Saturday at Bomana, the athletes were told to give their best for the National Capital.

“All sports have reported good preparation and we are looking forward to taking on any challenges the other provinces have in store for us with a total contingent of 341 athletes and officials,” Alu said.

Alu said they would participate in 19 of the 23 sports on offer excluding AFL, soccer, softball and rugby 7s due to non-payment of levy fees.

Alu also confirmed that the women’s basketball, women’s beach volleyball, para sports of soccer and powerlifting would not be represented due to the non-payments of levy fees.

