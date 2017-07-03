NCD school league picks squad for Southern zone championships

THE National Capital District School Rugby League Pool B announced its training squad in preparation for the Southern Zone championships later this year.

Coordinator Joseph Dongari said the players were selected from 10 schools taking part in the competition.

He said the selection trials would be held today at 9am at Bill Skate Oval. He urged those selected to turn up for the trials.

Dongari said the three squads; the Under-16 girls, the U16 boys and the U18 boys were selected after four weeks of competition. The competition is sanctioned by PNGRFL for students.

Dongari also appealed to business houses to sponsor schools with uniforms.

He said tuition fee-free money from the Government was not enough to assist schools in sporting activities.

The NCD teams: U16 Girls – Naomi Henry, Angelina Kavora, Media Simon, Obai Mark, Fevo Steven, Dianne Joshua, Rita Waup, Lulu Eric, Noreen Revui, Augustina Pissy, Aroai Manoa, Dorothy John, Obai Kai, Artha Thomas, Aila Paul, Evan Maxson, Pauline Dennis, Kepa Paul, Wanda Thomas, Stangela Raphale, Freda Mathew, Grace Kaipu, Rose James, Kalling Kaipu, Nancy Hicks, Rose Sanny, Anne Toane, Ann Anslem, Rusia Eddies, Reylina Simon, Dilo Peter, Anitha Jessy, Mercy Leo, Gloria Kurui, Pauline Kuna, Cecilia Eric, Alison Thomas, Janeth Mark, Esther Mason, Tina Kuma. U16 Boys – Peniel Kila, Sakias Ado, Amos Robbie, Nickey Murphy, Raymond King, Gabriel Koma, Joseph Michael, Asi Badui, Jasoon Hape, Gibson Paul, Saru Kapou, Noel Jackson, Mori Moses, Seth Herivi, Michael Peter, Paul Peter, Anthony Steven, Simon Tine, Jacks, Mori Moses, Seth Herivi, Michael Peter, Paul Peter, Anthony Steven, Simon Tine, John Yoba, Jacob Mula, Clay Tuba, Uso Sio, Andrew Aika, Allan Spine, Mayfield Agauno, Max Lenny, Asara Agouno, Wesley Naime, Bebson Dabira, Dalton Daniel, Rex Peter, Solomon Kinibo, Tommy Ken, Timo Benny Thomas Benny, Savian Rex, Jordan Robert, Brian Kewa, Paul Meporo, Kotrai Nwawani, Piksa Kinde, Rodney Inu, Andrew Ipara, David Mala. U18 Boys – Andy August, Jerry Lo, Ismael Sita, Jordan Robin Carlton Kepa, Alvis Aipit, Uso Amafi, William Moses, Marcel Maiva, Ambo Tine, Simon Tine, Richard Avire, David Clement, Jose Forova, Luther Kiri, Sopas Philip, Allen Danto, Newman James, Arnold Kore, Sesi Kepea, Elwood Oki, Felix Ken, Ima Andews, Samson, Sabian Mala, Raymond Wai Ekari, Anderson Ipara, Konsi Paul, Thomas Andira, Bomare Bare, Augustine Kimala, Kingston Kenneth, Joshua Sanive, John Sanive, Pet Felix, Max Lenny, Jonathan Alatina, Manashe Philip, Manei Asamaki, Newman Daniel, Nimrod Kowi, Butavi Kima, Gofan Kassman, Koma Willie, Solomon Kinibo, Julius Ware.

