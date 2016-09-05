NCD schools to do battle in quiz competition

THREE schools in Port Moresby will go up against each other in the National Capital District schools quiz competition that starts today.

Programme coordinator Bill Haro said the quiz had been the highlight for the National Book Week for many years.

“It is to find out whether or not children are reading or whether they have learnt something from what they have been reading,” Haro said.

He said most questions will come from newspapers and text books.

Because of time, Port Moresby International School (POMIS), Jubilee Catholic Secondary School and Tokarara Secondary School will participate.

“The normal round from Monday to Thursday will be held at POMIS and the grand final will be held at the National Library and Archives together with the launching of Bradwin Publisher’s books,” Haro said.

The schools will each receive K500 worth of books and participating students will each receive K100 worth of books and K100 allowance.

“All of these are sponsored by the Bradwin Publisher,” Haro said.

Questions from the first round will be based on the country and the Pacific, general knowledge questions for the second and ‘quickies’ for the last where questions are to be answered in a given time frame.

The quiz master will be National Broadcasting Corporation’s Douglas Dimagi.

