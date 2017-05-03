NCD sends officers to assist Gulf with security manpower during general election

A CONTINGENT of 142 police officers from Port Moresby will be assisting Gulf police in providing security during the general election period.

Gulf police commander Michael Pakeyei said the province had only 45 officers and needed support.

He said some reservists were also recruited to assist the officers during the election.

“(On top of that), 106 reservists have also been recruited to assist. So we have about 237 officers on the ground for the elections,” he said.

Pakeyei said so far the province had not faced any election-related problems.

“Apart from the one death that occurred last week, the province had a very peaceful nomination and campaign,” he said.

He also said that there was no retaliation from the deceased’s family because the candidate whose car the boy was on when he fell have already made compensations to the family.

He said with the little manpower there was in the province, he was hopeful that the general elections period would be peaceful and trouble-free.

“With my 237 officers, I am sure and also hoping that Gulf will have a peaceful and trouble-free 2017 general elections.”

