NCD students celebrate World Environment Day

STUDENTS of St Anne’s Elementary School in Port Moresby celebrated World Environment Day yesterday to help them understand the importance of the environment.

Principal Sister Alice Lonappan said they wanted to encourage students to know the importance of the environment and what they could do daily to make their surroundings a better place to live in.

“We want to encourage our students to plant trees and flowers around their homes and communities to beautify their surroundings,” she said.

Lonappan said they wanted to discourage students from burning plastic waste and motivate them to pick up rubbish and dispose it in proper places.

“They have to be aware of the bad effects of cutting trees, mountains and backfilling the seas, because in this way we are destroying the beauty of God’s nature and inviting natural disasters,” Lonappan said.

The students planted trees and flowers, collected rubbish around the school premises, wrote short messages about the environment and decorated their classrooms.

Lonappan said the students were taught a week ahead to be grateful for the precious gift of nature and the Creator who has given them a beautiful environment.

