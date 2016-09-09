NCD Suburban Sports launched today

By JACK AMI

THE launching of the National Capital District Suburban Sports Association will coincide with the Morata Roots Soccer Association awards presentation at the Port Moresby Nature Park today.

Morata Roots Soccer Association president Jerry Iniga and tournament director Gibson Kinau confirmed yesterday that NCD Governor Powes Parkop, pictured, would officiate at the launch and presentation of awards and prizes to this year’s grand finalists. The grand finalists in the men’s competition are M3 United and Asasumba, and the women’s finalists are Dragons and SBR13.

The presentation will also include consolation prizes for the third and fourth places and the Under-15 talent identification teams from Morata and Waigani. The NCD Suburban Sports competition will kick off its pre-season at the old Steamships cricket field adjacent to Telikom Rumana.

The president thanked Parkop for making the Morata Roots competition and NCD Suburban Sports possible and successful.

