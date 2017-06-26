NCD voters urged to be early

By MALUM NALU

NATIONAL Capital District election manager Terence Hetinu has urged voters in to come early for the one-day polling in Port Moresby tomorrow.

He told the 3100 election workers that around 1000 security officers would monitor the activities in the three electorates of Moresby South, Moresby North-West and Moresby North-East.

“My advice to people is to leave home early and go to the polling booths,” Hetinu told The National.

“By 8am, when the polling booths are open, we want to see a lot of people already there.

“We don’t want to see people coming in large numbers after lunch.”

Polling stations open at 8am and close at 6pm.

He urged voters not to create unnecessary problems “if they find that their names are not on the roll”.

“We don’t want to see candidates at polling booths with all kinds of comments and petitions.”

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said he did not want to see a repeat of 2012 where the NCD seats were the last to be declared.

