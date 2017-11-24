NCD doing well in basketball

TEAM NCD grabbed striking results on day three of the basketball games in both men’s and women’s divisions.

Team NCD chef de mission Numa Alu was a happy man describing his side as potential medal contenders in the sport.

“Both our teams have been very good and we hope to get medals in basketball because we came here with very good players and a few of them have tasted the elite level already,” Alu said.

NCD men managed to hold off Gulf in a tough contest, winning 39-35 while the women’s side held off a strong Southern Highlands side 35-32.

“Team Southern Highlands is a very good side in basketball and the sport is very strong in that province so for us to come out on top puts us in a good position for medals,” Alu added.

Southern Highland’s women’s played against Madang and proved too strong for them winning 35-19.

In other women’s results Gulf came on top against hosts West New Britain winning 33-20, Milne Bay survived against Eastern Highlands 33-32, Eastern Highlands in their second game of the day beat East New Britain 69-62 and East New Britain in their second game defeated Chimbu 26-16.

A scuffle broke out in the women’s game between Central and Chimbu, while Northern did not show up for all their scheduled matches and were forfeited.

In other men’s results Milne Bay beat Chimbu 37-30, Morobe survived against Chimbu 43-42 while Madang forfeited Northern who did not turn up.

