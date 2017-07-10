NCD women are new All Stars champs

THE National Capital District won the Papua New Guinea National All Stars basketball championship women’s division over the weekend.

NCD in their debut at the national titles, unseated Port Moresby 81-60 at the Taurama Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

After a close first quarter which was level at 19-19, NCD set the pace to lead the next two quarters 40-31, 58-47 and not look back.

Captain Betty Wong scored a game high 21 points followed by lanky Quinnie Komane with 16, Lydia Gotuna 12 and Elina Yala 10.

Port Moresby’s Marca Muri (18), Betty Angula (12) and Jennifer Haro (10) top-scored for their side.

Both NCD and Port Moresby were unbeaten throughout the tournament. NCD beat Lae 74- 64 and Port Moresby beat Pom 1 68-52 to qualify for the grand final.

In the third place play-off, Port Moresby 1 beat Lae 69-60.

Wong said it was good to win for their first ever crown at a national tournament.

She said her team played in the National Souths Basketball tournament but were not in any active competition.

“We had only a couple of days of training in preparation for the championships and as first timers this was good for us.”

Wong and Komane played leading roles for NCD as they outplayed the more ecperienced Port Moresby side who had Muri and Angula.

Like this: Like Loading...